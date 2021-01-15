Ladakh all set to vaccinate frontline workers with Covid-19 shots

AMN

Ladakh Union Territory is all set to vaccinate the front line workers with Covid19 shots tomorrow. At the same time, the Administration is on high as a positive case is identified with mutant UK strain of coronavirus in Leh.

Union Territory Ladakh is recovering from Covid 19 pandemic. With effective implementation of SOPs and proper covid management, the number of cases in the region came down to 114 with a recovery rate of 97 per cent.

Recovery matching with national average in Union Territory and Kargil leading with 98 percent of recovery is a relief sign to the administration ahead of Covid Vaccination on Saturday.

Union Territory administration has made all arrangements for a vaccination campaign tomorrow. In the first phase, 11,500 doses of vaccines arrived in Leh on Thursday.

The administration is on high after receiving a positive case with mutant strain of coronavirus in Leh. Looking at the infectious mutant strain the administration is tracing contacts of the Germany returned patient including his co passengers during his travel to Leh.

First phase of the vaccination programme in Ladakh will be launched by the Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur in Leh. In Ladakh, 4630 doses of vaccines will be administered to frontline workers of Armed Forces Health Services. While nearly Six Thousand doses will be administered to Ladakh Health Care workers in Leh and Kargil Districts.