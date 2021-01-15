Centre not to discriminate against any State in allocation of COVID vaccine doses: Health Ministry
WHO team set to arrive in Wuhan amid a spike in daily COVID numbers in China
Lohri, other Festivals of harvest being celebrated across India
PM Fasal Bima Yojana, PMFBY benefitted crores of farmers in five years: PM
Govt. approves procurement of 83 LCA-Tejas worth Rs 48,000 crore for IAF
Ladakh all set to vaccinate frontline workers with Covid-19 shots

Ladakh Union Territory is all set to vaccinate the front line workers with Covid19 shots tomorrow. At the same time, the Administration is on high as a positive case is identified with mutant UK strain of coronavirus in Leh.

Union Territory Ladakh is recovering from Covid 19 pandemic. With effective implementation of SOPs and proper covid management, the number of cases in the region came down to 114 with a recovery rate of 97 per cent.

Recovery matching with national average in Union Territory and Kargil leading with 98 percent of recovery is a relief sign to the administration ahead of Covid Vaccination on Saturday.

Union Territory administration has made all arrangements for a vaccination campaign tomorrow. In the first phase, 11,500 doses of vaccines arrived in Leh on Thursday.

The administration is on high after receiving a positive case with mutant strain of coronavirus in Leh. Looking at the infectious mutant strain the administration is tracing contacts of the Germany returned patient including his co passengers during his travel to Leh.

First phase of the vaccination programme in Ladakh will be launched by the Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur in Leh. In Ladakh, 4630 doses of vaccines will be administered to frontline workers of Armed Forces Health Services. While nearly Six Thousand doses will be administered to Ladakh Health Care workers in Leh and Kargil Districts.

SPORTS

Cricket: Australia 274 for 5 on first day of fourth & final Test match at Gabba in Brisbane

AMN At the draw of stumps on the first day, Australia were 274 for 5 against India in the fourth and final ...

adidas unveils ULTRABOOST 21, the most holistic running shoe ever,

Harpal  Singh Bedi / New Delhi Sportswear multinational adidas on Friday  unveiled the ULTRABOOST 21,  c ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

