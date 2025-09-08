The Indian Awaaz

Kulgam Encounter: Army JCO Injured as Operation Continues in South Kashmir

Sep 8, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

One unidentified terrorist has been killed in the ongoing operation in the GUDDAR forest area in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.  An Army spokesperson said a Junior Commissioned Officer of the Army also suffered injuries in the operation.

Earlier, on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Army, CRPF and Jammu & Kashmir police in the GUDDAR forest area in Kulgam district this morning.

As the forces personnel reached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon indiscriminately, triggering a gunfight between the two sides. The operation is in progress 

