Bihar Govt Hikes Honorarium of Anganwadi Sevikas and Sahayikas

Sep 8, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bihar government has announced an increase in the honorarium of Anganwadi Sevikas and Anganwadi Sahayikas. Now, the honorarium of Anganwadi Sevikas has been raised from 7,000 to 9,000 rupees, and that of Anganwadi Sahayikas from 4,000 to 4,500 rupees.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made this announcement a short while ago through a post on social media. 

The Chief Minister said that Anganwadi Sevikas and Sahayikas play an important role in improving the nutrition and living standards of children and pregnant women.

He added that in recognition of this contribution, the government has decided to increase their honorarium.

Anganwadi centres are run under the Integrated Child Development Project, through which six types of services are provided. Anganwadi Sevikas and Sahayikas play a vital role in delivering these services to the beneficiaries through the centres. The Chief Minister said that the increase in honorarium will boost the morale of all Anganwadi Sevikas and Sahayikas and further improve the delivery of Integrated Child Development Services.

