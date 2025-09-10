The Indian Awaaz

CBI Arrests Absconding Accused in Vyapam Scam Case

Sep 9, 2025

Inder Vashisth / New Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Shelendra Kumar absconding accused on 08.09.2025 in the Vyapam Scam Case.

CBI registered the case on 15.09.2013 against the said accused, regarding allegations of impersonation in the PCRT 2013 examination. The accused had appeared in the exam on behalf of the candidate and was earlier arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police. However, the accused failed to appear when the CBI filed the charge sheet in June 2017 and had been absconding since then. He was formally declared an absconder in July 2018.

Despite several efforts to trace him, the accused remained untraceable. Recently, CBI used technical intelligence to develop crucial leads, which helped confirm his identity and pinpoint his location in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Acting swiftly on this intelligence, a CBI team successfully traced and apprehended him. The accused will be produced before the Competent Court.

