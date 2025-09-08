The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

6 Militants Arrested in Manipur

Sep 8, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Security forces arrested six cadres of different militant groups during search and cordon operations conducted yesterday. According to Manipur Police, Security forces arrested two cadres of militant groups,  PLA, one cadre each of KCP(MFL) and UNLF(K) near the Indo-Myanmar International Border in Tengnoupal district of Manipur. In another operation, two active cadres of the militant group KCP (Apunba) were arrested from Lilong Chajing Mamang Leikai of Imphal West district. 

The report further said that security forces recovered arms and ammunition during an operation in Sekmai Pangaltabi of Imphal West district. The recovered arms and ammunition include 1 SLR, 1 .303 rifles, 3 Single Barrel rifles, 1 Revolver, 1 .22 Pistol, 2 IEDs, 2 Wireless Sets and other ammunition.  The Security Forces arrested two individuals along with 50 kg of cannabis- Ganja from Khabam Lamkhai under Imphal East district. 

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar Govt Hikes Honorarium of Anganwadi Sevikas and Sahayikas

Sep 8, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Kulgam Encounter: Army JCO Injured as Operation Continues in South Kashmir

Sep 8, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

No role in rejection of political party’s SMS campaign in Maharashtra: TRAI

Sep 8, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India to Champion Innovation at 28th Universal Postal Congress in Dubai

8 September 2025 10:06 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar Govt Hikes Honorarium of Anganwadi Sevikas and Sahayikas

8 September 2025 10:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Kulgam Encounter: Army JCO Injured as Operation Continues in South Kashmir

8 September 2025 9:53 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Six Killed, Several Injured in Jerusalem Shooting Attack

8 September 2025 9:53 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments