6 Militants Arrested in Manipur

AMN/ WEB DESK

Security forces arrested six cadres of different militant groups during search and cordon operations conducted yesterday. According to Manipur Police, Security forces arrested two cadres of militant groups, PLA, one cadre each of KCP(MFL) and UNLF(K) near the Indo-Myanmar International Border in Tengnoupal district of Manipur. In another operation, two active cadres of the militant group KCP (Apunba) were arrested from Lilong Chajing Mamang Leikai of Imphal West district.

The report further said that security forces recovered arms and ammunition during an operation in Sekmai Pangaltabi of Imphal West district. The recovered arms and ammunition include 1 SLR, 1 .303 rifles, 3 Single Barrel rifles, 1 Revolver, 1 .22 Pistol, 2 IEDs, 2 Wireless Sets and other ammunition. The Security Forces arrested two individuals along with 50 kg of cannabis- Ganja from Khabam Lamkhai under Imphal East district.