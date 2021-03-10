Kolkata Police form SIT to probe Eastern Rly HQ fire, that claims 9 lives

India objects to debate on its Agri reforms in British Parliament
A day after nine people were killed in a massive fire at the Eastern Railway headquarters on Strand Road, the Kolkata Police on Tuesday lodged an FIR against “the responsible authority/person(s)”. The police also set up a seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

The police’s announcements came even as a team of forensic experts examined the building and said prima facie the fire appears to have occurred because of “overload of power” and “malfunction of electricity”.

“On the incident of fire, a case has filed at the Hare Street police station. The FIR has been registered under IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence) and Sec 11J and 11L of the West Bengal Fire Services Act. The Detective Department will conduct the investigation,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Murlidhar said.

The police inquiry will be conducted in parallel with a high-level probe ordered by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. Principal Chief Safety Officer Dr Jaideep Gupta will head the inquiry panel. The other members of the committee are Principal Chief Signal and Telecommunication Engineer Ajay Kumar, Inspector General-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner AN Mishra and Principal Chief Electrical Engineer VB Vishwakarma.

Koneru Humpy named BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Women’s World Rapid Chess champion Koneru Humpy on Monday was named BBC Ind ...

Table Tennis: Sharath, Sathiyan and Batra record contrasting victories in WTT Star Contender

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 8 March: Ace paddlers Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika ...

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

