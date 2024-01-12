Key conspirator in 26/11 Mumbai attack and LeT founding member Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi confirmed dead by UNSC

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has confirmed the death of Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi, the founding member of Lashkar-e-Taiba and a key conspirator of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Bhuttavi served as the deputy to Hafiz Saeed, the designated terrorist and the mastermind of the Mumbai attacks.

The UNSC said in a press note that Bhuttavi died of cardiac arrest in May last year in Muridke in Pakistan’s Punjab province while he was under the custody of the Pakistan government.

The 26/11 Mumbai attacks IN 2008, lasted for over four days, killing more than 166 people.