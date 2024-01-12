95 thousand pilgrims visits historic Gurudwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib, Lahore in 2023

AMN / WEB DESK

More than 95 thousand pilgrims visited the historic Gurudwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib across the border during January to December 2023 through the Sri Kartarpur Sahib corridor. Located near Dera Baba Nanak town in Gurdaspur district, the corridor was opened on the initiative of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the convenience of the pilgrims. With the permission of the Union Home Ministry, the corridor management has now provided the facility to the people to visit the corridor complex.

Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is providing an opportunity to the people, especially the Sikh pilgrims, to visit the historical Gurudwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib located in Shakargarh tehsil of Narowal district of Pakistan.

This corridor is also becoming a way for the families separated during Partition to reunite and about 23 such families have come together at Gurudwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib to refresh their past memories.