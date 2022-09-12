FreeCurrencyRates.com

Kerala to seek nod of Supreme Court to kill dangerous stray dogs

Kerala will seek nod of the Supreme Court to kill stray dogs that are dangerous, amid growing cases of stray dog bites in the State.

Talking to media after a high-level meeting convened to discuss the issue, State Local Self- Government Minister M.B. Rajesh said, a month-long massive vaccination drive will be undertaken from the 20th of September across the State.

Around 10 thousand dogs will be vaccinated per day and more people trained for this. As long-term solutions for the stray dog menace, shelters will be set-up at Block Panchayat level besides extending animal birth control programme, the Minister said.

It is estimated that Kerala has about three lakh street dogs.

