Kerala to receive heavy rain for next 5 days

AMN/ WEB DESK

Kerala will continue to receive isolated heavy rain accompanied by lightning and thunderstorm in the next five days. Yellow alert has been issued for seven districts including Thiruvananthapuram today, while three districts including Idukki will be placed under alert tomorrow.

Indian Meteorological Department has forecast exponential rainfall in the high ranges of Idukki.

As strong wind is likely to blow across the State, fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea.

The pre-monsoon showers in Kerala have caused large-scale crop loss and damages to houses in many parts.