Kerala reports highest single surge in COVID-19 cases so far

AMN

Kerala reported the highest single surge in COVID-19 cases so far as it confirmed 11,755 new cases today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the COVID spread in the State is at its peak. October and November month’s time is very crucial as the test positivity rate is remaining high. He urged the public to strictly follow the COVID protocol and to lend full support to the Health Department.

Mr. Vijayan said that the coordinated efforts of the State Health Department had helped to keep the fatality rate due to COVID very low in the State.

Meanwhile, 7,570 persons recovered from the disease today. Twenty three deaths were also confirmed today. Presently 95,918 active COVID cases are there in Kerala.