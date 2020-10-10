Nobel Peace Prize 2020 goes to World Food Programme
I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups
TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police
NIA files charge-sheet against eight people in Bhima Koregaon case
President, PM, other political leaders pay last respects to Ram Vilas Paswan
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Oct 2020 12:39:00      انڈین آواز

Kerala reports highest single surge in COVID-19 cases so far

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Kerala reported the highest single surge in COVID-19 cases so far as it confirmed 11,755 new cases today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the COVID spread in the State is at its peak. October and November month’s time is very crucial as the test positivity rate is remaining high. He urged the public to strictly follow the COVID protocol and to lend full support to the Health Department.

Mr. Vijayan said that the coordinated efforts of the State Health Department had helped to keep the fatality rate due to COVID very low in the State.

Meanwhile, 7,570 persons recovered from the disease today. Twenty three deaths were also confirmed today. Presently 95,918 active COVID cases are there in Kerala.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Swimming training and competitions to be resumed as per new SOP

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) on Saturday announced that it will hol ...

Delhi Capitals Head Scout Vijay Dahiya confident of his team’s continuing winning ways in IPL

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Delhi Capitals Head Scout Vijay Dahiya on Saturday exuded confidence of his t ...

Archers confident of regaining momentum after returning to practice

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace archers Atanu Das, Deepika Kumari and coach Majhi Sawaiyan along with oth ...

خبرنامہ

پاکستان میں ٹک ٹاک پر پابندی عائد

tik tok پاکستان ٹیلی کمیونی کیشن اتھارٹی (پی ٹی اے) نے بالآخر ش ...

شہد کی مکھی کا زہر ہزاروں عورتوں کی زندگیاں بچا سکتا ہے

ایک حالیہ تحقیق کے مطابق شہد کی مکھیوں کے ڈنگ میں پایا جانے و ...

‘سشانت سنگھ کو قتل نہیں کیا گیا، یہ خودکشی کا کیس ہے’

WEB DESK سشانت سنگھ راجپوت کی خودکشی کی تفتیش سے متعلق آل انڈیا ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!