Kerala reports 8,037 COVID cases in 24 hours

Kerala reported 8,037 COVID positive cases and 11,346 recoveries out of the 80,134 samples tested within the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 10.03 per cent. As 102 deaths were also reported, the aggregate death toll rose to 13,818. The active caseload in the state is 1,00,626.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed that the rapid spread of COVID cases in the Northern districts of Kerala will be considered seriously. He has directed the Health Department to increase the number of COVID tests in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargode districts. Chief Minister said that the respective District Collectors should ensure this.

The ward level committees should monitor the issues related to quarantine and admission of patients to hospitals. The details of primary contacts should be compulsorily included in the COVID Portal. Further restrictions and relaxations will be intimated after the COVID review meeting to be held tomorrow.