Kerala continues to report steady decline in Covid-19 caseload while more people recover from infection. The State today recorded four thousand 64 fresh cases and nine thousand 531 recoveries. The Test Positivity Rate dropped to 07.82%.

Besides 15 Covid deaths, one hundred and 97 previously undocumented Covid-related fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking total toll to 64 thousand 803.

Kerala’s active caseload has dipped to 41 thousand 675.