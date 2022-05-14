FreeCurrencyRates.com

Kerala likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall

The Met Department has issued a red alert for the districts of Ernakulam and Idukki in Kerala today, indicating the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall. The department issued an orange alert for the districts of Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam denoting the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

A yellow alert is forecast for the state capital Thiruvananthapuram and three other districts besides Lakshadweep islands, indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has asked people staying in hilly regions prone to landslides, river banks, seashores and low-lying areas to remain alert.

IMD said, squally weather with wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kilometres per hour is likely to prevail over Kerala coast and Lakshadweep area. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

