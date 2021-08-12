Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of brides to further their sales. He was speaking to media persons after delivering the convocation address at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies in Kochi. He observed that such photographs create an impression that to be a bride, it is essential to be decked in jewellery.

The Governor awarded degrees to students, who submitted affidavits that they will neither receive nor accept dowry. The affidavits were handed over to the Governor by the University Vice Chancellor.

Lauding the students, Arif Mohammed Khan said they are role models of the society. Last month, the Governor had participated in a fast organised by Gandhian organisations against the practice of dowry.