AMN

The former Principal Secretary of Chief Minister of Kerala Mr. M. Shivashankar, who is allegedly involved in the Gold Smuggling case, is being taken into custody by Enforcement Directorate in Thiruvananthapuram today.

The Kerala High Court had dismissed the anticipatory bail application of Mr Shivashankar today, soon after which the Enforcement Directorate had taken him into custody. Mr Shivashankar is being taken to Kochi where his arrest is reported to be recorded today