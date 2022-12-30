Kerala: Rajnath Singh inaugurates annual pilgrimage of Sivagiri Mutt

AMN

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a day’s visit to Kerala, inaugurated the 90th annual pilgrimage of Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala, Thiruvananthapuram today morning.

Making the inaugural address Mr. Rajnath Singh said that Sree Narayana Guru is a great social reformer who had imparted the message of cultural unity and his thoughts had spread the greatness of Indian culture not only in Kerala but across the world.

Union minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan also attended the event.