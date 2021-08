AMN

Kerala continues to report a surge in Covid cases as 21,119 of them were tested positive within the last 24 hours. 18,493 recoveries and 152 deaths were also reported. The test positivity rate further rose to 15.91%. Maximum number of cases were reported from Malappuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Thrissur districts. The Active caseload within the state is 1,71,985.