Kerala: Amid heavy rainfall spillway of Mullaperiyar Dam likely to be open today

AMN

As heavy rains continue unabated in most parts of Kerala, the spillway of the Mullaperiyar Dam is likely to be opened this morning.

Tamil Nadu Government has informed the Idukki district administration that it will open the spillway at 10 am today. With the water level in the dam touching 136 feet yesterday, authorities sounded the first warning.

The shutters of Malampuzha dam, the second largest in Kerala, is also likely to be raised this morning in the wake of heavy rainfall in the catchment areas.

Monsoon caused floodwaters to surge in most rivers in the State forcing authorities to shift thousands of people to relief camps.

Educational institutions in nine districts will remain closed today.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has warned of widespread rains in the State in the coming days.