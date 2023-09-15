Kerala: All educational institutions closed in Kozhikode to contain Nipah virus infections

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar reviews steps taken on containment of #NipahVirus Outbreak in Kozhikode, Kerala

In Kerala, samples of 15 persons belonging to the high risk category included in the Nipah contact list in Kozhikode were sent for testing yesterday, while 11 samples collected earlier tested negative for Nipah virus.

State Health Minister Veena George, who held a review meeting of senior officials yesterday, said isolation wards have been arranged in private hospitals in case the need arise. Directions have been issued to ensure sufficient stock of medicines and other materials including protective gear. She asked officials to seek police help to trace those in the contact list, using mobile tower locations.

234 people were traced yesterday as part of the Nipah surveillance. 950 persons are on the contact list, of which 213 are in the high risk category. The list includes 287 health workers.

Meanwhile, health authorities have asked public not to handle carcasses of animals like pigs and bats themselves.

The Kozhikode district administration has declared holiday for all educational institutions for tomorrow also. The Administrator of Mahe, an enclave near Kozhikode under the Union Territory of Puducherry, has also declared holiday for all educational institutions today and tomorrow.

