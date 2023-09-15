India’s Permanent representative to UN says peace has always been important part of India philosophical heritage

AMN

India’s Permanent representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj has said that peace has always been an important part of India rich cultural and philosophical heritage. She said this at the Discourse on Peace event in New York, yesterday. She stated that the teachings of Mahatama Gandhi of non-violent resistance have influenced the country’s approach to conflict resolution.

Talking about India’s contribution towards Global South, She stressed that India’s 40 billion dollars development projects with Global South reflect an unwavering commitment to a human-centric world. Moreover, she highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on peace and noted that it comes from the learnings by great leaders like Mahatama Gandhi.