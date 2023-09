The 4th and last meeting of the G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group (SFWG) successfully concluded in Varanasi yesterday with finalisation of the 2023 G20 Sustainable Finance Report.

The two-day meeting witnessed proactive engagement from over 80 delegates from G20 member countries, invitee countries, and International Organisations including the World Bank, the New Development Bank, and NGFS among others. Many other organisations joined the meeting virtually.