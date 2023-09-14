इंडियन आवाज़     14 Sep 2023 03:50:33      انڈین آواز

India and Japan hold discussion on bilateral cyber cooperation in Tokyo

Published On:

AMN

India and Japan discussed important areas of bilateral cyber cooperation today, and reviewed the progress achieved in the areas of cyber security and Information and Communication Technologies including 5G technology. Japan hosted the fifth India-Japan Cyber Dialogue in Tokyo this morning. The Indian Delegation was led by  Joint Secretary, Cyber Diplomacy Division in Ministry of External Affairs, Muanpuii Saiawi.

Both sides exchanged views on latest developments in cyber domain and mutual cooperation at the United Nations and other multilateral and regional fora, including under the Quad framework. Both the delegations underscored the importance of capacity building in ensuring secure cyberspace and agreed to cooperate in this aspect. The Indian side invited the Japanese side to the sixth India-Japan Cyber Dialogue in New Delhi next year as mutually convenient.

