PM Modi lays foundation stone of several development projects at Bina in MP

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone of ethylene cracker project worth about 50 thousand crore Rupees at Bina Refinery in Madhya Pradesh. With the commencement of this project, about 2.77 lakh employment opportunities will be created and there will be a revolutionary change in the industrial scenario of Madhya Pradesh. Mr Modi also inspected the model of the Petroleum Complex.

The Prime Minister also virtually laid the foundation stones of 10 new industrial projects of Madhya Pradesh. These projects will also bring investment of more than 1 lakh crore Rupees and will create 2.37 lakh new employment opportunities.

Mr Modi laid the foundation stone of a 3,000 crore Rupees electrical and renewable energy equipment manufacturing industrial area in Narmadapuram district, two new IT parks in Indore and a mega industrial park in Ratlam near Delhi Mumbai Expressway.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the development of six new industrial areas at Shajapur, Guna, Mauganj, Agar Malwa, Narmadapuram and Maksi. Prime Minister Addresses the public meeting organized on this occasion.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also present in the function.