Hindi Diwas being celebrated across India

Hindi Diwas is being celebrated across the country today. It was on this day in 1949 that the Constituent Assembly adopted Hindi written in Devanagari script as the official language of the country. Today, Hindi is one of the widely spoken languages in the world and the first language of more than 520 million people.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has extended his best wishes to the countrymen on the occasion of Hindi Diwas. In his message, the Home Minister said, Hindi unites the diversity of languages in the world’s largest democracy India. He said that Hindi has been a democratic language and it has honoured different Indian languages and dialects, as well as many global languages, and adopted their vocabularies, sentences and grammar rules. The Minister said that Hindi neither has ever competed, and nor will it compete, with any other Indian language. He emphasised that a strong nation will be created only by strengthening all the languages of the country. The Home Minister expressed confidence that Hindi will become a medium to empower all the local languages.

The Home Minister added that Indian languages have received due recognition and respect at national and global forums. He said the Department of Official Language of the Ministry of Home Affairs is making continuous efforts, by leveraging modern technology, to enrich the Indian languages to establish them as language of public administration, education and scientific use. 

