Union Cabinet congratulate PM Modi for successful organisation of G-20 Summit

Staff Reporter

The Union Cabinet today passed a resolution on behalf of the entire country congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful organisation of the G20 Summit and making this global event a huge success. Addressing the media after the Union Cabinet meeting,  Information and Broadcasting Minister  Anurag Singh Thakur said that the resolution was moved by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh in the meeting which was passed unanimously congratulating Prime Minister Modi on behalf of the entire country for this successful event.

 Mr Thakur said, the success of G 20 Summit reflects the strong willpower and able leadership of Prime Minister Modi which is being acknowledged not just in India but also the whole world. Mr Thakur said, making a unanimous consensus on the G20 New Delhi Leaders Declaration also reflects the growing strength of India as the country is playing a key role in global agenda setting and the credit for this goes to the country’s leadership. He also informed that India consistently emphasises inclusive growth and participation of the African Union in the G20 summit is a testament to this commitment.

