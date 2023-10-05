इंडियन आवाज़     05 Oct 2023 02:27:38      انڈین آواز

Kejriwal ready to give 3 seats to Congress in Delhi, says Sharad Pawar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal according to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar is ready to give three out of 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi to Congress.

During a session at India Today Mumbai Conclave, the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said that Arvind Kejriwal has told him that he was ready to give three out of seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi to Congress.

Sharad Pawar said, “I had a talk with Arvind Kejriwal once about Delhi seats. As of today, Congress has zero seats in Delhi. Kejriwal urged me to discuss with Congress that out of seven, he (Kejriwal) was ready to give three seats to the grand old party and resolve the issue”.

Currently, all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi are held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

The NCP supremo also claimed that the crackdown by central agencies will consolidate opposition parties to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

حکومت نے ہلدی کی تجارت کو عالمی سطح پر فروغ دینے کے لیے نیشنل ہلدی بورڈ تشکیل دیا۔

AMN / NEW DELHI حکومت ہند نے آج نیشنل ٹرمیرک بورڈ کے قیام کو نوٹیف ...

کورونا ویکسین ٹیکنالوجی تیار کرنے والوں کو طب کا نوبیل انعام

نوبیل کمیٹی نے آج اس کا اعلان کیا۔ کمیٹی نے سوشل میڈیا سائٹ پ ...

بہار سرکار نے ذات پر مبنی سروے کی تفصیلات جاری کی

پسماندہ طبقات اور انتہائی پسماندہ طبقات کی تعداد ریاست کی آب ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Nobel in Chemistry to Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus, Alexei Ekimov for quantum dots

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2023 #NobelPrize in Chemistry to Moungi G. Bawe ...

Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman win 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been jointly awarded to Hungarian-American biochemist Katal ...

@Powered By: Logicsart