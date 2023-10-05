Kejriwal ready to give 3 seats to Congress in Delhi, says Sharad Pawar

AMN / WEB DESK

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal according to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar is ready to give three out of 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi to Congress.

During a session at India Today Mumbai Conclave, the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said that Arvind Kejriwal has told him that he was ready to give three out of seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi to Congress.

Sharad Pawar said, “I had a talk with Arvind Kejriwal once about Delhi seats. As of today, Congress has zero seats in Delhi. Kejriwal urged me to discuss with Congress that out of seven, he (Kejriwal) was ready to give three seats to the grand old party and resolve the issue”.

Currently, all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi are held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

The NCP supremo also claimed that the crackdown by central agencies will consolidate opposition parties to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).