Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have also written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists.

A large number of journalists gathered at Press Club of India in New Delhi on Wednesday, 4 October, to protest against raids on people connected with the media portal NewsClick on Tuesday.

The raids reportedly took place at the residences of 46 people, including the portal’s editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha – who has been arrested.

Before the protest began, NewsClick had issued a statement to condemn the police action. The same day, 16 press associations, including the Press Club of India, also sent out a letter to the Chief Justice of India, asking for the courts to consider three points: the framing of norms to discourage the seizure of journalists’ devices; guidelines for seizures and the interrogation of journalists; and finding ways to ensure accountability of state agencies.

Kicking off the protest at the club’s premises, PCI president Gautam Lahiri termed it a long battle.

“More journalists will be harassed…we are thankful to the government that they are giving us the opportunity to protest against them and they are uniting us,” he said, reading out the letter to the Chief Justice of India.

“The fact is that today, a large section of journalists in India finds itself working under the threat of reprisal. And it is imperative that the judiciary confronts power with a fundamental truth – that there is a Constitution to which we are all answerable,” the letter read. “The invocation of UAPA is especially chilling. Journalism cannot be prosecuted as ‘terrorism’. Enough instances in history abound to tell us where that eventually goes.”

Lahiri also announced that the PCI had decided to seek an appointment with the CJI.

