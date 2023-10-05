Sikkim Floods: Relief and rescue operation in full swing

CM P S Tamang chairs meeting to assess disaster situation in the State

Flash floods in the north-eastern state of Sikkim have left a trail of destruction. At least 14 people have died and several houses and bridges have been damaged. Authorities are reaching against time to rescue the 102 missing people, including 22 army personnel.

Indian Army personnel have been deployed in all parts of Sikkim affected by flash floods. Troops are making all possible efforts to help the civilians, stranded tourists affected by the flash floods in the state: Indian Army

The troops of Trishakti Corps extend medical aid and telephone connectivity to civilians and tourists stranded in the areas of Chungthang, Lachung and Lachen in North Sikkim while the search operation for 22 missing Indian army personnel continues

Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang chaired a meeting today to assess the current disaster situation in the State with Chief Secretary VB Pathak, among others.



The Chief Secretary briefed Mr. Tamang about steps being taken by the State government in coordination with the Indian Army and concerned agencies to provide relief, rehabilitation and restoration.



In the meeting, Chief Minister PS Tamang directed to constitute high-level technical committee comprising subject experts, scientists, environmentalists, hydropower specialists, engineers, members of civil society, glaciologists, and dam experts to carry out a detailed study of the incident and devise a concrete road map for the future.





Mr Tamang warned of stringent action against possible hoarding of essential items and said that grievance counters would be set up at Rangpo, Singtam and Mangan initially to lodge complaints. He said that a District Committee would be constituted to facilitate the smooth movement of identified goods vehicles carrying essential commodities. He added that permits to tourist areas like Tsomgo, Baba Mandir and Nathula will be stopped from tomorrow. Mr Tamang informed that people sheltered at relief camps will be provided medicines free of cost and district collectors will ensure that relief camps are comfortable. He also informed that Relief collection centres will be set up at Rangpo, Singtam, Chungthang and Namchi and only those individuals identified by the district administration will be designated as volunteers at these centres and relief camps.



Mr Tamang informed that along with schools, all government and private colleges in Mangan, Gangtok, Pakyong and Namchi districts will remain closed from tomorrow till further notice. He also informed that electricity and water supply lines in Pakyong, Singtam and Dikchu would be restored immediately.





The Chief Minister added a press note will be released from the office of the Chief Secretary every evening to facilitate the systematic flow of information and to avoid rumours. It was also informed through a circular issued by the Education Department that all Educational institutions both Government and Private (Schools and Colleges) shall remain closed till the 15th of October due to prevailing inclement weather.

Sikkim Chief Secretary VB Pathak in a press briefing said, so far,18 lives are lost while 26 are injured and 98 missing including army personnel. He informed that tourists stranded at Lachen and Lachung in Mangan District are safe.