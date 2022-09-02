Karntaka: PM inaugurates various projects in Mangaluru

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated and laid the foundation stone for eight projects worth 3800 crore rupees in Mangaluru today in Karnataka. He remotely dedicated to the nation mechanised Berth No.14 for container and other cargo at the New Mangalore Port Trust.

He laid the foundation stone for the LPG and Bulk Liquid POL facility and storage tanks at the Port Authority. He also laid the foundation stone for a fishing harbour at Kulai. He remotely dedicated the BSVI Upgradation project and seawater desalination project of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited. He also distributed Pradhan Mantri Kisan Cards to fishermen and symbolically handed over sanction letters for high-speed deep sea fishing vessels.

Addressing the public meeting later the Prime Minister spoke in detail about the efforts made by his Government to make India a developed country. He pointed out that efforts are on to liberate the poor from the struggle for essential needs and empower them to look for higher aspirations. He said that programmes such as Jal Jeevan mission, PM Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat yojana have ensured that basic needs of the poor are taken care of by the Government and through Mudra, PM Samaan Nidhi, swanidhi yojana and Kisan Credit Card they are empowered.

Sagarmala and Gati Shakti Yojana, broadband connectivity at the Panchayat level and digital payment platforms are steps towards making our country developed. On converting challenges into opportunities during the pandemic, the Prime Minister said that right policy initiatives during the Covid 19 crisis have turned around the economy. India’s GDP growth was the best in the world, it recorded the highest merchandise export, its export basket has expanded and its dependency on imports has come down.

During the programme, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Union Ministers Sarbanand Sonowal, Prahlad Joshi, Shantanu Thakur and Shobha Karandlaje were present.