FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Sep 2022 10:29:20      انڈین آواز

Karntaka: PM inaugurates various projects in Mangaluru

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated and laid the foundation stone for eight projects worth 3800 crore rupees in Mangaluru today in Karnataka. He remotely dedicated to the nation mechanised Berth No.14 for container and other cargo at the New Mangalore Port Trust.

He laid the foundation stone for the LPG and Bulk Liquid POL facility and storage tanks at the Port Authority. He also laid the foundation stone for a fishing harbour at Kulai. He remotely dedicated the BSVI Upgradation project and seawater desalination project of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited. He also distributed Pradhan Mantri Kisan Cards to fishermen and symbolically handed over sanction letters for high-speed deep sea fishing vessels.

Addressing the public meeting later the Prime Minister spoke in detail about the efforts made by his Government to make India a developed country. He pointed out that efforts are on to liberate the poor from the struggle for essential needs and empower them to look for higher aspirations. He said that programmes such as Jal Jeevan mission, PM Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat yojana have ensured that basic needs of the poor are taken care of by the Government and through Mudra, PM Samaan Nidhi, swanidhi yojana and Kisan Credit Card they are empowered.

Sagarmala and Gati Shakti Yojana, broadband connectivity at the Panchayat level and digital payment platforms are steps towards making our country developed. On converting challenges into opportunities during the pandemic, the Prime Minister said that right policy initiatives during the Covid 19 crisis have turned around the economy. India’s GDP growth was the best in the world, it recorded the highest merchandise export, its export basket has expanded and its dependency on imports has come down.

During the programme, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Union Ministers Sarbanand Sonowal, Prahlad Joshi, Shantanu Thakur and Shobha Karandlaje were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

NRAI names 48-member contingent for Rifle/Pistol World Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi, 02 September : The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI)& ...

Durand Football: Northeast United FC end campaign with a win 

Harpal Singh Bedi NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) overpowered Sudeva Delhi 2 – 0 in their last league match ...

Kalyan Chaubey first player to be elected President of AIFF

HSB / New Delhi Former goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey on Friday became the first player to be elected as preside ...

خبرنامہ

پاکستان میں سیلاب: اقوامِ متحدہ نے 16 کروڑ ڈالر ہنگامی امداد کی اپیل کر دی

WEB DESK اقوامِ متحدہ نے پاکستان میں سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں سے نم ...

نوئیڈا میں چالیس منزلہ ٹوئین ٹاور کو، تعمیراتی قوانین کی خلاف ورزی کی وجہ سے منہدم کر دیا گیا

سپریم کورٹ کی ہدایت کے بعد اتر پردیش کے گوتم بدھ نگر ضلع میں آ ...

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سے پاک قرار دیا ہے

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سےپاکODF Plus ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart