Karnataka to implement New Education Policy 2020 from current academic session

Karnataka Government has issued an order to implement the National Education Policy from the current academic year 2021-22. Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana has said that Karnataka has become the first state in the country to issue an order to implement the new Education policy.

The National Education Policy that aims at increasing the Gross Enrollment ratio in higher education from 26.8 percent in 2018 to 50 percent by 2035 will bring in sweeping reforms in the area of education. Karnataka has been taking steps to implement the policy since it was approved by the Central Cabinet.

Once implemented the National Skills Qualification Framework will become part of the graduation programme. They can get a maximum of 40 percent credits through official online courses and 50 percent credits from any University. They have the option to discontinue and integrate courses after a specific period. A single regulator will oversee higher education in the country.

