इंडियन आवाज़     16 Aug 2022 01:09:34      انڈین آواز

Karnataka: On Independence-Day CM announces new schemes on sanitation, nutrition

AMN / BENGALURU

On the auspicious occasion of Platinum Jubilee of ndependence the Chief Minister Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today announceed new schemes on sanitation, nutrition and schemes for the well being of farmers and labourers. The Chief Minister also announced a Government job for a family member of the brave soldier martyred while safeguarding our borders.

In his Independence day speech, Chief Minister said that his Government is working hard to empower Karnataka to make a contribution of at least one trillion dollars to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of transforming India into a five trillion economy. Mr. Bommai said that the state will implement the country’s first Employment policy to create more jobs and skilled manpower by incentiving industries that create more jobs. He said that for the first time in the history of the state, action is taken to construct over 8000 classrooms at a cost of 1412 crore rupees. He also informed that government orders were issued in a short time regarding 320 budget announcements and schemes are under various stages of implementation.

