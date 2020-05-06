Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 11,99,389 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Schools reopen in Wuhan
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,57,301 worldwide
White House plans to disband virus task force
06 May 2020

Karnataka announces Rs 1,610 cr package for farmers,others

AMN

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced a 1610 crore rupees package for farmers, construction workers, weavers, auto and taxi drivers. Making the announcement in Bengaluru today, he said all those who incurred losses due to lockdown will be compensated. The flower growers will get a compensation of 25000 rupees per hectare. Washermen, barbers, construction workers, auto and taxi drivers will get 5000 rupees each, the electricity fixed charges for MSMEs will be waived off for two months and a package will be announced soon to compensate fruit and vegetable growers.

He also announced a new Naikar Samaan Yojana that will provide 2000 rupees financial assistance to the weavers. Meanwhile, the state government is making all efforts for the welfare of stranded migrants and labourers. The revenue minister R Ashok has said that the state government is trying to convince the migrant labourers to stay back in Bengaluru. He informed media persons today that 6000 construction workers from Bihar were convinced today to stay back.

He said food grains were supplied to them and those not well were provided medical care. He also informed that 10,000 people stranded abroad have registered with a request to return to the state. In the first phase 6100 people will be flown back to the state and quarantined in Bengaluru for 14 days. According to the morning bulletin, 19 new positive cases were confirmed today.

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی تدفین کے خلاف دائر کی گئی پٹیشن سپریم کورٹ سے خارج

سمجھ میں نہیں آتاکہ اس کو فرقہ پرستی کہوں یا خوف و جہالت: مولا ...

COVID-19: پر قابو پانے کے لئے ڈیجیٹل نگرانی

نگرانی تین سطحوں پر کی جائے گی: وائرس ، مریض اور مریض کا کلینی ...

کووِڈ 19- وبا کے درمیان روزہ داروں کے لئے حکیمی مشورے

نئی دہلی ۔ نمائندہ خصوصیکووِڈ 19- وبا اور شدت بھری گرمی کے درم ...

