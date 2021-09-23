Canada resumes flights to India under the bilateral Air Bubble agreement
Air Marshal V R Chaudhari to be next Chief of IAF
World Peace Day being observed today
In US PM Modi likely to discuss Afghanistan crisis during talks with President Biden
Bangladesh: PM Sheikh Hasina conferred award for country’s steady progress in achieving UN SDGs
Kangana Ranaut slams ad for questioning tradition of ‘kanyadaan’

Alia Bhatt recently featured in fashion label Mohey’s digital film campaign, which strives for a balance between tradition and equality, while celebrating the happy union of marriage. In the commercial, Alia’s character, a bride, is seen wondering if women were paraya dhan meant to be given away to a man during kanyadaan. The bride declares at the commercial’s end, “Kanyadaan nahin, kanyamaan…”

Looks like Kangana Ranaut is not happy with this ad campaign, as she took to Instagram to call out Alia and the brand that questions the tradition of kanyadaan. Kangana put up a long post highlighting the importance and history of kanyadaan in Hindu culture. She also accused the brand of engaging in ‘anti-Hindu propaganda’ and asked her followers to seek a ban on the advertisement. Kangana wrote, “Humble request to all brands… Don’t use religion, minority, majority politics to sell things… Stop manipulating naive consumers with shrewd divisive concepts and advertising.”

Durand Cup; Mohammedan Sporting edge out defending champions Gokulam Kerala

Kolkata 23 September : Local favourites Mohammedan Sporting edged out defending champions Gokulam Ke ...

IPL Cricket; Delhi Capitals beat SunRisers Hyderabad by eight wickets

In IPL Cricket, Delhi Capitals defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by eight wickets at the Dubai International Stadiu ...

Confident that team will keep its winning ways in IPL; Delhi Capital head coach Ponting, captain Pant

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting and captain Rishabh Pant have exp ...

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسداد دہشت گردی اسکوا ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

