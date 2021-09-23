Kangana Ranaut slams ad for questioning tradition of ‘kanyadaan’

Alia Bhatt recently featured in fashion label Mohey’s digital film campaign, which strives for a balance between tradition and equality, while celebrating the happy union of marriage. In the commercial, Alia’s character, a bride, is seen wondering if women were paraya dhan meant to be given away to a man during kanyadaan. The bride declares at the commercial’s end, “Kanyadaan nahin, kanyamaan…”

Looks like Kangana Ranaut is not happy with this ad campaign, as she took to Instagram to call out Alia and the brand that questions the tradition of kanyadaan. Kangana put up a long post highlighting the importance and history of kanyadaan in Hindu culture. She also accused the brand of engaging in ‘anti-Hindu propaganda’ and asked her followers to seek a ban on the advertisement. Kangana wrote, “Humble request to all brands… Don’t use religion, minority, majority politics to sell things… Stop manipulating naive consumers with shrewd divisive concepts and advertising.”