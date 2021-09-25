Anurag Thakur inaugurates five days ‘First Himalayan Film Festival’ in Leh

AMN

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur inaugurated five days ‘First Himalayan Film Festival’ Today in a star studded program at Sindhu Sanskriti Kendra, Leh. The festival is a part of the celebrations of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The film festival will showcase talent across 12 Himalayan states and UTs.

‘Shershaah’, the biographical war movie based on ‘Param Vir Chakra’ awardee Captain Vikram Batra is being screened in the opening ceremony. Anurag Thakur in his address said that cinema provides a platform to bring all the cultural diversities together, the new identity to every corner of India has been provided by the Indian Cinema.

Praising the people of Ladakh for their valour, the Minister said that Ladakh is the region that has seen the Kargil war and this is the reason that the first Himalayan Film has been started from Ladakh that too with the opening of which depicts the life of a soldier, his valour, love for his motherland.

The Minister further said that the Himalayan Region has made a lot of sacrifices for motherland and the proud moment for all of us is that the Param Vir Chakra winners have been from the Himalayan Region.

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, member of parliament from Leh in his address praised the efforts of Ministry of I&B and the administration of the UT of Ladakh for organizing this first ‘Himalayan Film Festival’ in Ladakh.

LG, Ladakh, Shri R K Mathur while delivering his address said that movies are things of interconnectedness & the genesis of organising this film festival was to enthuse the best of talent from Ladakh.

The five days film festival kick-started today up to 28th September, 2021 and is organised by the Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh in collaboration with the Directorate of Film Festivals, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.

Prior to mention, the Himalayan Region of India attracts filmmakers from all around the globe due to its unique scenic endowment. The unique geography of the region is widely documented along with its indigenous people, traditional skills, and occupations. Film festival in this context presents an opportunity for the local filmmakers to narrate their stories to a wider audience.

In the last two decades, the Independent film industry in the region has taken shape with filmmakers producing local-language films. The same period has also seen rapid electrification in the region which is the prerequisite for the development of the audio-visual sector.

The ‘Himalayan Film Festival’ also envisions institutionalizing a Himalayan Film Fraternity which will have productive repercussions for filmmaking in the Himalayan parts of India.