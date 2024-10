South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings. He has overtaken Josh Hazlewood, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravichandran Ashwin to take the top spot.

The 29-year-old also achieved the milestone of becoming the fastest South African to reach 300 Test wickets. Rabada had previously held the top ranking in January 2018.