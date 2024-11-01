THE INDIAN AWAAZ

India Trails by 149 Runs Against New Zealand on Opening Day of Final Test

Nov 1, 2024

In cricket, India trailed by 149 runs against New Zealand in their first innings on the opening day of the third and final Test match in Mumbai. When stumps were drawn for the day, India were 86 for four. Shubman Gill on 31 and Rishabh Pant on one were at the crease.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and, opting to bat first, were all out for 235 runs. While Ravindra Jadeja took five wickets, Washington Sundar bagged four. Jadeja moved ahead of former pace bowling teammates Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma to climb to the fifth spot in the list of highest wicket-takers for India in the format.

