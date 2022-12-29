K Rehman Khan honored with IOS Lifetime Achievement Award

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Former Union Minister and former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman K Rehman Khan today was conferred with the 10th IOS Lifetime Achievement Award. He got the award for his academic, social and other services for the society.

The award instituted by renowned think tank Institute of Objective Studies IOS carries a check of one lakh rupees, a memento, and a shawl.

The award was given away by former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat amid presence of a galaxy of leaders academicians. Harish Rawat congratulated K Rehman Khan and said that it is a matter of pride for him that award is given to Khan who have worked with him in the government and in Parliament.

He said that K Rahman is not the name of a single person but it is an institution. Rehman khan does everything in a perfect manner. He served as Deputy Chairman. Running the Rajya Sabha is a very difficult task but he managed it in very noticeable style.

“Rehman Sahib is one of those people who understand the views of others and act accordingly. You focus on how to correct the shortcomings of others. History is changing which is very fleeting. Some people think that history starts with them” he said.

K Rehman Khan in his speech expressed special thanks to IOS and Dr. Manzoor Alam and said that it is a proud moment for him that a prestigious institution like IOS has honored him with the award. “

“Together we have solved many problems of the nation. IOS is a research center and the name itself tells what the agenda and purpose is. Today’s generation is also getting help and future generation will also benefit greatly” Khan said adding that Dr. Manzoor Alam is valued here because he paid attention to research.

The guest of honor Professor Farqan Qamar said that what is happening in our country today is very disturbing. IOS deserves to be congratulated for the kind of work it is doing. It is a matter of pride that award is given to those who have done outstanding work in various fields. Those who have been awarded before and now are very important for society.

Dr. Manzoor Alam said that K Rehman Khan has a remarkable services in education and other fields and that is why the award committee chose his name. General Secretary ZM Khan introduced IOS. Former Delhi LG Najeeb Jung, Dr. Syed Farooq, Dr. Arshad Khan, Prof. Afzal Wani and other important personalities participated in the award program. Prof. Hasina Hashia thanked.