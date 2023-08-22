इंडियन आवाज़     22 Aug 2023 09:11:37      انڈین آواز

Junior Men’s Hockey: India finishes runners-up at the 4 Nations Tournament 

Harpal Singh Bedi

Hosts Germany displaying awesome fire power dismantled Indian challenge as they beat Men in Blue 6-1 to win the 4-Nation Junior Men’s Hockey tournament in Dusseldorf on Tuesday.

 Florian Sperling (15′), Ben Hasbach (20′), Hugo von Montgelas (23′), Fabio Seitz (38′), Nikas Berendts  (41′), and Paul Glander (43′) scored for the hosts while Sudeep Chirmako (22′) scored for India.

 Having beaten England 4-0 in their previous game, India started the final confidently . However, Germany, which had won all of their previous games in the tournament, soon began to pose threats and Just before the end of the first quarter, Florian Sperling (15′) put them ahead. 

The second quarter started with Germany continuing their dominance. Ben Hasbach (20′) scored the second goal but two minutes later Sudeep Chirmako (22′) pulled a goal back for India. 

  Germany’s Hugo von Montgelas (23′) scored straightaway to again help Germany regain their two-goal lead. The hosts defended well to enter halftime with a 3-1 lead.

Trailing by two goals, India tried to counter attack  at the  start of the third quarter and started looking for quick goals to cover the deficit. But Fabio Seitz (38′) managed to find the back of the net in the 38th minute ( 4-1). Nikas Berendts (41′) made the most of a late penalty corner while Paul Glander (43′) added another field goal to help Germany take a dominant 6-1 lead by the end of the third quarter.

With 15 minutes left on the clock, Germany, already having a solid lead, started maintaining possession of the ball to try and prevent India from stitching any attacking moves. They defended well in their own half and managed to hold on to their lead to win the final with impressive tennis like scoreline. .

