India win first ever Gold and Silver at World Para Powerlifting Championships 



Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

India opened their campaign with two medals (A gold and a Silver) on the opening day of the World Para Powerlifting Championships in Dubai on Tuesday.

These Medals have a great significance as these are first ever Gold & Silver for India in any World Championships. Before this the country had won Bronze in 2021 World Championships.

Honey Dabas won the Gold with an electrifying performance . His lifts of 132 Kg, 135 Kg, and a minor setback with a foul attempt showcased his pursuit of excellence.

Meanwhile, Rahul Jograjiya secured the Silver Medal in the fiercely contested -72 KG Junior weight category. His remarkable lifts of 128 Kg, 132 Kg, combined with an unfortunate foul attempt, echoed his unyielding spirit.

Commenting on the performances Chief Coach and Chairperson of India Para Powerlifting, JP Singh, said, “With just one medal to our name in previous World Championships, this triumph resounds as a turning point in our sporting legacy. Brace yourselves for an exhilarating cascade of victories in the days ahead.”