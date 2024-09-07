JPC on Waqf: Representatives of ASI, Zakat Foundation put their views before committee

Staff Reporter

A meeting of the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was held in New Delhi today. Representatives of Archaeological Survey of India, Zakat Foundation of India, and Telangana Waqf Board put forth their views and suggestions before the Committee. The Committee has been constituted under the Chairmanship of Lok Sabha MP Jagdambika Pal. The 31 members committee consists 21 members from Lok Sabha and 10 members from Rajya Sabha.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is intended to overcome the shortcomings and to enhance the efficiency of the administration and management of the Waqf properties. The Bill has provision of renaming of the Waqf Act, 1995 as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995. It also provides for the functions of the Survey Commissioner to the Collector or any other officer not below the rank of Deputy Collector duly nominated by the Collector for the survey of waqf properties.

It also has provision of a broad based composition of the Central Waqf Council and the State Waqf Boards and ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims. It also provides for the establishment of a separate Board of Waqf for Boharas and Aghakhanis, and representation of Shia, Sunni, Bohra, Agakhani and other backward classes among Muslim communities. The Bill also has provisions for reforming the Tribunal structure with two members and providing for appeals against the orders of the Tribunal to the High Court within a specified period of ninety days.

The Text of The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is available in Hindi and English on the Lok Sabha website. The Bill, which was introduced in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session, was referred to the Joint Committee of Parliament.