Josh Tongue Becomes First England Bowler This Century to Take Five-Wicket Haul at Melbourne

Last Updated on December 26, 2025 11:44 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

In cricket, Josh Tongue scripted history after he became the first England bowler this century to claim a five-wicket haul in Men’s Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground today. His 5 for 45 helped England bowl out Australia for 152 in their first innings of the Boxing Day Test.

It was the first time an England bowler had claimed a five-wicket haul in a Test at the MCG since Darren Gough and Dean Headley did so in 1998, with Tongue breaking a 27-year drought as the tourists breathed life into an Ashes series that Australia have already retained.