SG Pipers beat Ranchi Royals 2-0 in opening match of Women’s Hero Hockey India League

Last Updated on December 30, 2025 12:13 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Spirited SG Pipers defeated Ranchi Royals 2-0 in the opening match of the Women’s Hero Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26 Season at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium in Ranchi yesterday.

Captain Navneet Kaur (27′) and Teresa Viana (46′) scored the goals for SG Pipers. Rutuja Dadaso Pisal won the first penalty corner of the eveing for Ranchi Royals. However, the opportunity was squandered as Maria Ortiz’s dragflick was saved by the keeper.

On the other end, in the 25th minute, SG Pipers won back-to-back penalty corners, but Lola Riera’s shots on goal were denied by the Royals. Two minutes later, Pipers won yet another penalty corner, but this time, it was successfully converted by their Captain Navneet Kaur (27′) with a powerful shot to score the first goal of Women’s Hero HIL 2025-26 season.

In the first minute of the final quarter itself, SG Pipers increased their advantage, Teresa Viana (46′), who found acres of space on the left as she dribbled past the charging Ranchi Royals’ goalkeeper and slotted the ball into the net. The Pipers held onto their lead in the remaining minutes of the match to claim a crucial win and begin their Hero HIL campaign on a dominant note.