Former New Zealand cricketer Doug Bracewell retires from international cricket

Dec 30, 2025

Former New Zealand Cricketer Doug Bracewell announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. The 35-year-old all-rounder played 28 Tests, 21 ODIs and 20 T20Is for BLACK CAPS, taking 120 wickets and scoring 915 runs.

During his international career that lasted 12 years, Bracewell played a key role in New Zealand’s last Test victory over Australia, in Hobart in 2011. He claimed career-best Test figures of taking 6 wickets in the second innings to help secure a famous 7-run win. Bracewell’s father, Brendon and uncle John both played Test cricket for New Zealand, while cousin Michael is still in the Black Caps’ setup.

