India Women Beat Sri Lanka by 8 Wickets to Take 3-0 Lead in T20I Series

Dec 26, 2025

Last Updated on December 26, 2025 11:40 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

In women’s cricket, India beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the third Women’s T20I to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series in Thiruvananthapuram tonight.

Put into bat first, the visitors scored 112 for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. For the hosts, Renuka Singh Thakur picked up a four-wicket haul, while Deepti Sharma bagged three wickets. 

In reply, India overhauled the target for the loss of two wickets in just 13.4 overs, riding on Shafali Verma’s unbeaten 79 off 42 balls. 

Renuka Singh was declared player of the match.

With this win, the hosts have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. 

Earlier, India had defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the first game on Sunday and won the second match by seven wickets on Tuesday in Visakhapatnam.

