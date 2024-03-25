JNU: Left Dashes ABVP’s Hopes in Students’ Union Election, Retains All 4 Posts

JNU students have elected a Dalit as JNUSU President after 27 years. United LEFT candidate Dhananjay is a PhD student from the School of Arts and Aesthetics. He is frm Gaya, Bihar
AMN / NEW DELHI
Even as Saffron is sprinkling in different parts of India, Red remined strong at JNU as Left candidates retained all four student union central panel posts in election held after four years. The ABVP was heading towards a sweep at one point in time, which came as a surprise to many. However, as the counting progressed, the Left increased their numbers and eventually secured all four posts.
In the elections conducted after 4-year Covid hiatus, the United Left alliance comprising All India Students’ Association (AISA), Democratic Students Federation (DSF), Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students’ Federation (AISF), was contesting against the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).
ABVP’s presidential candidate Umesh Chandra got 2,118 votes, while the Left nominee Dhananjay secured 3,100 votes.
PRESIDENT
Dhananjay (Left)- 3,100
Umesh Chandra Ajmeera (ABVP)- 2,118
VICE PRESIDENT
Avijit Ghosh (Left)- 2,762
Deepika Sharma (ABVP)- 1,848
GENERAL SECRETARY
Arjun Anand (ABVP) – 2,4,12
Priyanshi Arya (BAPSA, Left Supported) – 3,440
JOINT SECRETARY
Govind Dangi (ABVP) – 2,591
Md Sajid (Left) – 3,035
Ever since JNU was established in 1969, left-wing student organisations, specifically the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) affiliated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist), have had a strong influence on student politics.