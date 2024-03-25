JNU: Left Dashes ABVP’s Hopes in Students’ Union Election, Retains All 4 Posts

JNU students have elected a Dalit as JNUSU President after 27 years. United LEFT candidate Dhananjay is a PhD student from the School of Arts and Aesthetics. He is frm Gaya, Bihar

AMN / NEW DELHI

Even as Saffron is sprinkling in different parts of India, Red remined strong at JNU as Left candidates retained all four student union central panel posts in election held after four years. The ABVP was heading towards a sweep at one point in time, which came as a surprise to many. However, as the counting progressed, the Left increased their numbers and eventually secured all four posts.

In the elections conducted after 4-year Covid hiatus, the United Left alliance comprising All India Students’ Association (AISA), Democratic Students Federation (DSF), Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students’ Federation (AISF), was contesting against the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

ABVP’s presidential candidate Umesh Chandra got 2,118 votes, while the Left nominee Dhananjay secured 3,100 votes.

PRESIDENT

Dhananjay (Left)- 3,100

Umesh Chandra Ajmeera (ABVP)- 2,118

VICE PRESIDENT

Avijit Ghosh (Left)- 2,762

Deepika Sharma (ABVP)- 1,848

GENERAL SECRETARY

Arjun Anand (ABVP) – 2,4,12

Priyanshi Arya (BAPSA, Left Supported) – 3,440

JOINT SECRETARY

Govind Dangi (ABVP) – 2,591

Md Sajid (Left) – 3,035

Ever since JNU was established in 1969, left-wing student organisations, specifically the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) affiliated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist), have had a strong influence on student politics.