इंडियन आवाज़     25 Mar 2024 12:30:54      انڈین آواز

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress to release its manifesto from Telengana

Published On: By

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

In a surprise move, the All India Congress Party (AICC), after its thumping victory in the Telangana assembly polls last November and the swift implementation of its election promises for women’s welfare within just five months of taking office, is gearing up to unveil its election manifesto from Telangana state ahead of the General Elections in 2024.

According to party sources, the decision to release the manifesto will be announced publicly next week, marking a departure from the usual practice of unveiling such documents at the AICC headquarters in the capital, New Delhi, said a Congress leader.

Insiders within the party view this move as a tribute to former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who played a pivotal role in the formation of Telangana state, noting the deep respect the people of the state hold for the Gandhi family.

Political analysts speculate that the decision to release the manifesto from Telangana could bolster the party’s chances of winning a significant number of seats. With Telangana offering 17 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress Party’s strategy to enhance its performance in the upcoming polls relies heavily on securing support from southern states like Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala

خبرنامہ

رحمانی 30  کا داخلہ امتحان 30 اور 31 مارچ  2024 کو ہوگا۔

سینٹرز اور انٹرینس کی تفصیلات طلبا و طالبات کو ای میل، ایس ای ...

سابق چیئرمین پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ شہریار خان انتقال کرگئے۔

سابق سفارت کار مصنف اور دو بار پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ (پی سی بی) کے ...

روس: کنسرٹ ہال دہشت گردانہ حملے میں مرنے والوں کی تعداد 133 ہو گئی۔

© Russian Investigative Committee/TASS دہشت گردوں کے حملے میں زخمی 104 بالغ او ...

