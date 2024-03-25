Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress to release its manifesto from Telengana

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

In a surprise move, the All India Congress Party (AICC), after its thumping victory in the Telangana assembly polls last November and the swift implementation of its election promises for women’s welfare within just five months of taking office, is gearing up to unveil its election manifesto from Telangana state ahead of the General Elections in 2024.

According to party sources, the decision to release the manifesto will be announced publicly next week, marking a departure from the usual practice of unveiling such documents at the AICC headquarters in the capital, New Delhi, said a Congress leader.

Insiders within the party view this move as a tribute to former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who played a pivotal role in the formation of Telangana state, noting the deep respect the people of the state hold for the Gandhi family.

Political analysts speculate that the decision to release the manifesto from Telangana could bolster the party’s chances of winning a significant number of seats. With Telangana offering 17 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress Party’s strategy to enhance its performance in the upcoming polls relies heavily on securing support from southern states like Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala