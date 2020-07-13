Delhi records 1,573 new COVID 19 cases, recovery rate 80%
Income Tax Dept. facilitates new functionality for banks and post offices
Donald Trump finally wears mask in public as Covid cases rise globally
US Education Chief Presses for Reopening Schools
Iran: ‘Human Error’ Caused Ukraine Crash
Amitabh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Test Positive for COVID
Govt advises cautious use of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab for Covid-19 treatment
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Jul 2020 08:35:59      انڈین آواز

JMI to organise ‘Online Summer School on Job Readiness’

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN /NEW DELHI

University Placement Cell (UPC), Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) is organising a week long “Online Summer School on Job Readiness” from July 16-July 24, 2020 to better prepare students for upcoming job opportunities in the shrinking job market due to COVID-19.

The programme will be inaugurated online on 16th July 2020 at 3pm on Google meet.

Mr. Anees Khan, Global Business Head, WIPRO Ltd., UK will be the Chief Guest in the inaugural session. He will deliver his inaugural address on “Future Skills required in changing scenario of the Global Economy”. Prof. Najma Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor, JMI will preside over the session.

The Summer school to be organised under the patronage of the Vice Chancellor, JMI Prof. Najma Akhtar will surely enhance employability skills of students of different courses of the university.

Topics like Self-analysis, Personality Development, Communication & Presentation skills, Group Discussions, Goal setting, Team Work, Resume writing in effective manner, Cracking Interviews etc shall be covered under this programme. This programme will help students to enhance the overall employability skills which are much needed in the current scenario. Resource persons will be from corporate, organizations and academia. All participants will be given e-certificates after the completion of the programme.

The other speakers of the programme include Mr. Zuhaib T. Khan, CEO, Apeejay Stya & Svran Group, Mr. Divesh Dhawan, Global CP-Business Lead, Diageo, Mr. Sherfur Rehman, Regional Sourcing Manager- Europe, Middle East & North Africa, Nestle , Mr. Samir Sharma. Head-Marketing, Digital & Offline, Indospirit Group, Ms. Roopa H. Sharma, Dy. Sr. Manager-Employee Counselling, Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA), Mr. Karan Sakhuja, Sr. Product Manager, Forbes.com, Ms. Ruhi Dhar, Corporate Trainer, Mr. Sanjay Baxla, Ex Sr. VP-HR, DLF Ltd., Ms. Ritika Subhash, Director of Schools, Indian Subcontinent, Mangahigh.com, Mr. Nadeem Hasan, Talent Development Specialist, Dubai, Mr.Rajkamal Gupta, Director-HR, Dalmia Group, Mr. Jamal Shah, Corporate Trainer, Prof. Naushad H. Mullick, Prof. Shahid Akhtar, Prof. Nishat Haider and Prof. Rihan Khan Suri.

JMI is celebrating its 100th year of establishment and has recently entered in the list of top 10 universities of the country announced by MHRD’s NIRF. As per the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings, Jamia maintains its position and placed among top 751-800 universities across the globe. UPC of the university since its inception has been consistently striving towards the career enhancement of the students.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Former cricketer Chetan Chauhan tests positive for COVID-19

AMN Former India cricketer and Uttar Pradesh cabinet Minister Chetan Chauhan has tested positive for COVID- ...

Asia Cup Cricket tournament postponed till June 2021

AMN The Asia Cup Cricket tournament, which was scheduled to be held in September this year, has been postpo ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

PM Modi interacts with CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai

WEB DESK Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with Chief Executive Officer of Google, Sundar Picha ...

India poised to emerge as world’s largest electronics and mobile manufacturing country

AMN India is poised to emerge as the world’s largest electronics and mobile manufacturing country. Union ...

MARQUEE

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

AMN Government has decided to open all the Centrally protected monuments by completely abiding with safety ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!