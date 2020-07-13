JMI to organise ‘Online Summer School on Job Readiness’

AMN /NEW DELHI

University Placement Cell (UPC), Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) is organising a week long “Online Summer School on Job Readiness” from July 16-July 24, 2020 to better prepare students for upcoming job opportunities in the shrinking job market due to COVID-19.

The programme will be inaugurated online on 16th July 2020 at 3pm on Google meet.

Mr. Anees Khan, Global Business Head, WIPRO Ltd., UK will be the Chief Guest in the inaugural session. He will deliver his inaugural address on “Future Skills required in changing scenario of the Global Economy”. Prof. Najma Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor, JMI will preside over the session.

The Summer school to be organised under the patronage of the Vice Chancellor, JMI Prof. Najma Akhtar will surely enhance employability skills of students of different courses of the university.

Topics like Self-analysis, Personality Development, Communication & Presentation skills, Group Discussions, Goal setting, Team Work, Resume writing in effective manner, Cracking Interviews etc shall be covered under this programme. This programme will help students to enhance the overall employability skills which are much needed in the current scenario. Resource persons will be from corporate, organizations and academia. All participants will be given e-certificates after the completion of the programme.

The other speakers of the programme include Mr. Zuhaib T. Khan, CEO, Apeejay Stya & Svran Group, Mr. Divesh Dhawan, Global CP-Business Lead, Diageo, Mr. Sherfur Rehman, Regional Sourcing Manager- Europe, Middle East & North Africa, Nestle , Mr. Samir Sharma. Head-Marketing, Digital & Offline, Indospirit Group, Ms. Roopa H. Sharma, Dy. Sr. Manager-Employee Counselling, Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA), Mr. Karan Sakhuja, Sr. Product Manager, Forbes.com, Ms. Ruhi Dhar, Corporate Trainer, Mr. Sanjay Baxla, Ex Sr. VP-HR, DLF Ltd., Ms. Ritika Subhash, Director of Schools, Indian Subcontinent, Mangahigh.com, Mr. Nadeem Hasan, Talent Development Specialist, Dubai, Mr.Rajkamal Gupta, Director-HR, Dalmia Group, Mr. Jamal Shah, Corporate Trainer, Prof. Naushad H. Mullick, Prof. Shahid Akhtar, Prof. Nishat Haider and Prof. Rihan Khan Suri.

JMI is celebrating its 100th year of establishment and has recently entered in the list of top 10 universities of the country announced by MHRD’s NIRF. As per the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings, Jamia maintains its position and placed among top 751-800 universities across the globe. UPC of the university since its inception has been consistently striving towards the career enhancement of the students.