J&K: Pakistani drone dropped arms and cash recovered from Samba district

AMN

Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered arms and some cash from a field in Samba district today. The following reliable inputs about a suspicious package near Channi Manhasan in Vijaypur, the Police rushed to the spot. Upon inspection, one IED, two pistols, four magazines, several batteries, a watch, and cash of five lakh rupees were recovered from the package.

Additional SP, Samba, Surinder Chaudhary, said, it is a case of a drone dropping from Pakistan to smuggle in weapons and cash for carrying out terror activities in J&K. Officials said there was a movement of a drone that was spotted in the area. Searches are being conducted nearby as more drone droppings are suspected.