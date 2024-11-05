J&K: National Conference leader Abdul Rahim Rather elected as Speaker of the House

AMN/ WEB DESK

The first session of the newly constituted Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir began today in Srinagar. The session is being held for five days. Addressing the session, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the people now look up to the government with many hopes and aspirations. He said that the government is fully geared up to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

Mr Sinha mentioned that the aspiration to return to statehood remains strong and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, on several occasions, expressed his commitment to restoring statehood. He said that the state government will make full efforts for the restoration of statehood and the constitutional guarantees relevant to a state. He urged all stakeholders to extend full support to the government for strengthening democratic institutions and good governance.

National Conference leader Abdul Rahim Rather was elected as Speaker of the House unanimously. The Speaker asked the legislators to make the session productive and meaningful by addressing matters that help mitigate the issues of the common masses. Earlier, the House witnessed noisy scenes as the legislators of the Bharatiya Janata Party held a strong protest against a written resolution brought by the MLAs of the Peoples Democratic Party opposing the abrogation of Article 370.